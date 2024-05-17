French will be proud of this remake - even the grime looks real

Good timing too, because enemies of the King have planted a dead body in Athos's bed and have him imprisoned for murder. D'Artagnan and the remaining Musketeers are left to sleuth out who is behind the series of conspiracies to upset the royal rule, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Milady de Winter (Eva Green) and the Queen's consort Constance (Lyna Khoudri). And quite aside from the Catholic v Protestant upset amongst the people and the palace, there's the King's unfaithful wife Anne of Austria (Vicky Krieps) sneaking around at every opportunity with the indiscreet Duke of Buckingham (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd).