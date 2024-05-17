The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

French will be proud of this remake - even the grime looks real

By Cris Kennedy
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan

(M. 121 minutes)

4 stars

Were you one of the handful of people that saw the travesty that was the American remake of Kath & Kim, with Selma Blair as Kim and Molly Shannon as Kath - saw what an appalling and unfunny mess it was, saw that it missed the point entirely?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.