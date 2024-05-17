Sex and power: Why we love it when historical fiction gets a little racy

I've been reading Lauren Chater's The Beauties (Simon and Schuster, $32.99). It's the story of Emilia Lennox, who loses everything after her husband's land and titles are confiscated. She goes seeking the favour of King Charles II, who's happy to restore order, only if Emilia will become his mistress. (What is it with royal Charleses and mistresses?). But Emilia is no pushover. She's a good sort and will only become the king's plaything if her portrait is hung among the famed collection of the Windsor Beauties, paintings commissioned by The Duchess of York to showcase the fairest women in the royal retinue.