Steamy scandals and raunchy romance? Bridgerton wrote the book

Set in Regency England during the reign of King George III and Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton follows one family and its nine children as they come out to society. The eldest daughter Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) had a sparkling first season - in society and the show - being named the diamond by the Queen herself (Golda Rosheuvel) and walking away with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) as a husband. It was an enviable feat for the fictional society - known as the ton - and the audience who couldn't get enough of Page's good looks.