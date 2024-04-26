I've lived in Canberra for 40 years and have only just realised this

I've lived in Canberra for just shy of 40 years and I've always believed the northside/southside rivalry to be something of a cliche.
It's like the "we don't turn our heaters on until Anzac Day", or "it takes 20 minutes to drive anywhere", even "if you haven't started studying by the time the fluff falls you'll fail your exams". We know none of them are really true.
And so I thought it was with "the which side of the lake are you?" question.
That was until someone who lives on the southside, inner south too, asked me where O'Connor was. I was a bit dumbfounded. She's an intelligent woman with a vast knowledge of this city. With hindsight, I think now her knowledge of this city is more about its role as the nation's seat of power, rather than a city where normal people get about their day.
But how could she not know about the OC?
I'll admit all of my 40 years in this town have been spent on the northside.
I lived on campus at ANU while I was at university, in some share houses in Evatt, Cook and North Lyneham.
Then there was a move out to Palmerston for a while, how far north it seemed then, pioneers in one of Gungahlin's first suburbs.
And from there to the OC, two homes in the same suburb (way before home prices got completely out of control).
And then to Watson, four years ago now. I was scared, back then, to move to the outer inner north, even if it was the same postcode.
But I have come to love this suburb like I loved the OC. It's the same vibe, perhaps even a little edgier. I spend my days nestled in the bosom of Mount Majura, she centres me now. I am home.
Perhaps this is where my argument falls apart, because I can't imagine living on the southside. I did contemplate it for one hot minute, but my heart was never in it.
I do, however, pride myself on not actually being so insular.I could pinpoint most suburbs of Canberra on a map if I had to.
Things might get a little shaky out Farrer/Fadden way. But I know Banks is about as far south as it gets, Bonner about as north.
I put a lot of it down to enjoying time in the car. And ferrying the kids around to various sporting venues over the years. And my friends live far and wide, from Holder to Hawker, from Gowrie to Griffith.
While I could find Florey if I needed to, I was rather surprised when I visited its shopping precinct a few weeks ago for a story. It was my first time there, and I was impressed. Not your standard set of shops. Highly recommended.
After all these years there's still plenty to discover about this city.
I can understand why we become attached to our little neighbourhoods.
Who didn't love lockdown for the opportunity it gave us to explore everything within our 5km radius?
And how lucky are we here that most suburbs here in Canberra have a few shops where you might find a supermarket, or a bakery, or somewhere that serves fine coffee by day and cold beer by night.
Sure, there are many suburbs that could do with some love, but head out to Scullin, or Melba, or Torrens and see all the good things that are happening in those far flung locations.
Maybe Canberrans are our own worst enemies when it comes to fuelling the fire of the rivalry. Why would you ever head to Yarralumla for coffee if you're getting perfectly fine soy decaf lattes in Ainslie?
Perhaps it's a good thing our suburbs allow us to build a sense of community. That we see people at the school gate and then again at the shops or in the park on the weekends. I loved it that my children grew up playing with other kids in the neighborhood. That even when they all ended up at different schools, some even on the southside, they'd always managed to run riot in streets close by when they could. Good neighbours make for a good life.
I might make it something of a goal over the coming months to head out and explore a few more suburbs. Find out what other neighbourhoods have to offer. I might even cross the lake.
Does anyone have any recommendations?
