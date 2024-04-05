Life's too short to not eat cheese, or read books, or binge the latest show

It's nice to know I'm not the only person who loves a bookshop. Authors, and husband and wife, Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist have just embarked on a four-month roadtrip they've dubbed The Great Australian Bookshop Tour. Their plan is to visit 400 bookshops from Darwin to Devonport, from Brisbane to Broome.
They'll be here in Canberra for three days, from April 14-16, as well as bookshop visits, there'll also be an in conversation at Harry Hartog at the ANU and a writing seminar with the Canberra Writers Marion program at the Ainslie Arts Centre.
While the tour is in part to promote their latest book, The Glass House, it's also about thanking bookshop owners and sellers and reaching out to readers.
The Glass House is about psychiatry register Dr Hannah Wright who goes to work in the psychiatric ward at Menzies Hospital, where she deals with the bizarre, the hilarious and the tragic cases of the patients.
Buist has 30 years of clinical and research experience in perinatal psychiatry and is chair of Women's Mental Health at the University of Melbourne.
The bookshop tour is also being used to connect mental health workers and to promote the role of bookshops and mental health services in the community.
They'll raise some money along the way, too - all royalties from book sales at the events will be donated.
Go to one of the events, buy the book. I can't wait to read it.
I also can't wait to watch The Girls on the Bus. It's the story of four female journalists who, despite starting as common enemies, become family due to some situations they encounter while on the road covering the election cycle.
Based on the 2018 book Chasing Hillary by Amy Chozick, who also serves as a writer and creator on the show, its premise is built around the idea that you can, through work, become friends with people you never would have interacted with outside work. Not a premise I'm sure I believe.
It's a political show that's not really about politics, but given the election cycle is kicking up in the United States, it could make for timely viewing. On Foxtel.
I'll have to make myself some more delicious dinners to eat while I binge. The kind of binge eating that's good for you. I'm keen for the weather to cool down a bit so I can cook Ottolenghi's Curried cauliflower cheese filo pie again. It's from his Test Kitchen: Shelf Love cookbook and I'm going to go out on a limb and say it's one of the best things I've ever cooked. Think cauliflower cheese, but in a pie, says the very personable chef. It calls for 150g mature cheddar but next time I'm thinking I might head up to Le Cheeserie at the Capital Food Markets in Belconnen and have a chat to Alex and the gang about cheese substitutions. I found a recipe for a Baked gruyere tart a while back and they were more than happy to suggest some cheese choices. Cheese, pie, pastry ... are you sensing a theme?
I'd better watch myself, though, as I might soon struggle to fit into my Radharani skirt I purchased at the National Folk Festival. I look forward to seeing what styles and fabrics the Melbourne-based designer brings to the folkie each year. It's fair trade, ethical clothing, whether you're after dresses, skirts, kimonos or loungewear, you'll find something you'll like. There's even a kids range. I'm a big fan of her reversible skirts, two contrasting fabrics on a forgiving cotton lycra waistband. I love these because you can just come home at the end of the night, leave your clothes on the floor and wake up the next morning and turn it inside out for a brand new outfit. Lazy living at its most fashionable.
