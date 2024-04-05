Life's too short to not eat cheese, or read books, or binge the latest show

I'll have to make myself some more delicious dinners to eat while I binge. The kind of binge eating that's good for you. I'm keen for the weather to cool down a bit so I can cook Ottolenghi's Curried cauliflower cheese filo pie again. It's from his Test Kitchen: Shelf Love cookbook and I'm going to go out on a limb and say it's one of the best things I've ever cooked. Think cauliflower cheese, but in a pie, says the very personable chef. It calls for 150g mature cheddar but next time I'm thinking I might head up to Le Cheeserie at the Capital Food Markets in Belconnen and have a chat to Alex and the gang about cheese substitutions. I found a recipe for a Baked gruyere tart a while back and they were more than happy to suggest some cheese choices. Cheese, pie, pastry ... are you sensing a theme?