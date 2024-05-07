Two English clubs chasing Raiders star as Hosking avoids surgery

Two English Super League clubs are set to test Elliott Whitehead's desire to join the Canberra Raiders coaching staff by trying to lure him home.
They've reached out to Whitehead's management to gauge his interest in extending his playing career back where it all began.
The Canberra Times believes Whitehead was yet to be sounded out by his management, who were looking to speak to him on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old made his return from a niggling calf injury to guide the Green Machine to a courageous victory over Manly on the weekend.
Whitehead has retired from international rugby league and will potentially hang up his NRL boots at the end of the season as well - his 16th campaign in first grade.
Nine of those have been with the Raiders, while he spent seven with Bradford and Catalans before that.
Catalans and Hull FC were the two clubs reportedly interested in continuing his playing career.
Whitehead had indicated his interest in switching straight into a coaching career with the Raiders, having settled on making Canberra his long-term home.
An offer to return to his native England could test that, with the carrot of adding to the 368 first-grade games he's currently played in order to reach the 400-game milestone.
Whitehead scored two tries and set-up another in the 26-24 victory over the Sea Eagles - just his second game of the season.
He said he could've played the previous week against Cronulla, but then wouldn't have been able to play Manly due to the five-day turnaround.
"I pulled up pretty good. Obviously a little bit sore, not playing for so long, but overall I'm pretty happy with how I pulled up," Whitehead told The Canberra Times.
"The calf was sweet for Sharks, the medical staff just didn't want me to back-up with a short turnaround. It paid off, we got the win. My calf's alright now."
Whitehead revealed he wasn't meant to play the full 80 minutes against the Sea Eagles.
The Raiders had Ata Mariota on the bench, who has helped cover the absences of both Whitehead and Zac Hosking (shoulder) in the second row.
But Whitehead got through the whole game - despite being hunched over with his hands on his knees in the 31st minute, just after he'd produced the intercept that set up Kaeo Weekes' try and changed the course of the game.
"I always do [look gassed]," he said with a laugh.
"I knew I was going to be blowing at some point in the game - there were other parts where I was blowing too.
"But I found my way to get 80 minutes in the game and I'm happy with that.
"I didn't expect to be playing the full 80 minutes, but I got it out so I'm pleased with it."
Whitehead felt the bye came at a bad time for him - given he was fresh after a six-week break since his last game and was raring to go to face Canterbury at Lang Park for Magic Round next Friday.
But he said it was ideal for their young squad - the team they fielded against the Sharks was the youngest in the NRL this season - with young guns like Ethan Strange (19) and Chevy Stewart (18) set to benefit after a gruelling start to the season.
"Probably not for me, coming back I probably wanted to keep on playing," Whitehead said.
"There's a lot of young kids that get that little break now so it will be good for them.
"Obviously Chevy got an extra bit of a break by not playing last week.
"It's come at a good time - everyone can switch off this week after a good win and freshen up, and look forward to the Bulldogs in Magic Round."
Zac Hosking has avoided the knife again thanks to his shoulder rehabilitation showing encouraging signs.
The Canberra Raiders second-rower met with a specialist on Monday and they were happy with his progress after a three-week spell of intensive rehab.
He was meant to meet them last week, but the meeting was cancelled because the specialist was ill.
It means he'll hopefully return in 10-12 weeks, potentially against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium in round 20.
The Raiders have taken a punt of going down the rehab route because otherwise he would've had season-ending surgery on the left shoulder he dislocated against the Gold Coast in round six.
Hosking had been a revelation since joining the Green Machine in the off-season.
The 27-year-old looked right at home on the Raiders right edge during the opening six rounds as he deputised for Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead (calf).
Whitehead made his NRL return with stunning effect last weekend - leading the Green Machine to a massive come-from-behind victory over Manly at Brookvale.
While Hosking was still a few months away from a possible return, the Raiders were starting to get some experienced players back from injury.
In addition to Whitehead, they should also get fullback Jordan Rapana (knee) back after the bye in time to take on Canterbury at Lang Park for Magic Round.
That would lead to a backline reshuffle, with Sebastian Kris likely to return to the centres and a potential rejig on the wings between Nick Cotric, Albert Hopoate and Xavier Savage.
Young fullback Chevy Stewart will also be available after being rested last weekend as well.
Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh (groin) could also be in the mix for a return against the Bulldogs, but he might be closer to a return the following week - against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium in round 12.
