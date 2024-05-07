The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Two English clubs chasing Raiders star as Hosking avoids surgery

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two English Super League clubs are set to test Elliott Whitehead's desire to join the Canberra Raiders coaching staff by trying to lure him home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.