Raiders boost as star avoids surgery - once again

Zac Hosking has avoided the knife again thanks to his shoulder rehabilitation showing encouraging signs.
The Canberra Raiders second-rower met with a specialist on Monday and they were happy with his progress after a three-week spell of intensive rehab.
He was meant to meet them last week, but the meeting was cancelled because the specialist was ill.
It will see him do about another six-week block of rehabilitation with the hope of getting him back on the paddock this season.
The Raiders have taken a punt of going down the rehab route because otherwise he'll need season-ending surgery on the left shoulder he dislocated against the Gold Coast in round six.
It's hoped Hosking could return within three months if he can continue to avoid having an operation.
Hosking had been a revelation since joining the Green Machine in the off-season.
The 27-year-old looked right at home on the Raiders right edge during the opening six rounds as he deputised for Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead (calf).
Whitehead made his NRL return with stunning effect last weekend - leading the Green Machine to a massive come-from-behind victory over Manly at Brookvale.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said last week the early signs were promising for Hosking and indicated they would likely reassess in a further six weeks or so.
"He's rehabbing quite well, if it's worse-case scenario - if it's going to be a full-blown operation - they might ask for another six weeks of rehabilitating it to try and strengthen it to a stage where he can play the back end of the year," he said before the Manly game.
