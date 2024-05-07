Accused murderer to face trial after alleged stabbing of partner

A man accused of killing his partner at their home in Bruce is set to stand trial for her murder.
Van Thanh Vu, 71, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from jail on Tuesday, when he was committed to stand trial.
Vu previously pleaded not guilty to murder relating to the death of 65-year-old Thi Thuy Huong Nguyen on Kinloch Circuit last October.
In court on Tuesday, Vu, through a Vietnamese interpreter, asked if he could see if his daughter was in the public gallery.
Magistrate Robert Cook replied that he didn't work the cameras.
Vu also asked his Legal Aid lawyer, Nathan Deakes, to stand up so he could clearly understand who his legal representation was.
In April, Mr Deakes told the court Vu was seeking a mental impairment defence.
Vu remains behind bars on remand following a brief stint in hospital following his arrest in October 2024.
Authorities were called to the Bruce home on October 23 of last year, when they found the 65-year-old woman with stab wounds.
She could not be revived and died at the scene.
Police have previously said the couple lived together in the house for a long time but have yet to divulge the exact nature of the relationship.
The couple's daughter was first on the scene and called police, who found the woman's body in the home's kitchen.
Vu was admitted to hospital with knife wounds to his wrists.
The case is next set to go before a Supreme Court registrar later this month.
