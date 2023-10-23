A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a reported stabbing which has rocked a "quiet and insular" Canberra neighbourhood.
Police and paramedics were called to a home in Kinloch Circuit, Bruce, at about 5.50pm on Monday, following reports of a stabbing.
"Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.
A man was found injured at the house, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Forensic police officers appeared to arrive at the Bruce home at about 8.30pm on Monday night.
Neighbour Parit Pak said he was "shocked" to hear what had happened, having not heard any noise in the afternoon.
He only realised something had happened when he went to go shopping in the evening and saw police.
Living in the street for the last eight months, Mr Pak said it was a quiet neighbourhood, and the family across the road were friendly.
"They don't have any noise or something. They seem like normal people," he said.
Another neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her family had only moved to Canberra a week and a half ago.
"It's a quite insular and quiet neighborhood," she said.
"[I'm] feeling terrible for the families [and] for the lady of course, as well. Being a woman myself, you think no one deserves that sort of ending."
The woman said her son was inside during the afternoon and did not hear any noise, but the family believe they saw the man being wheeled out to the ambulance.
"[My son] would definitely hear something if there was someone arguing or noise but [it was] very quiet. I left at 5 o'clock, it was quiet around the house, didn't look anything suspicious at all," she said.
"I didn't expect something like that to happen somewhere just across the road, especially that house. It seems like a very nice house, very quiet."
The neighbour said she was sad for the family and woman who died, and was also concerned for her own children.
"I just want to make sure the kids are OK because it is a bit terrifying, in terms of ... their safety and making sure they feel safe in the area," she said.
"We don't know the reasons why this happened, but if it was someone who came from outside, that will be a huge concern."
In statement issued on Monday night, ACT Policing said: "A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
"Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference P2202377."
