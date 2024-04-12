What life advice would you give your younger self?

I'm not the kind of woman to be influenced by influencers. There are so many people on social media spruiking ways to lose weight, declutter your kitchen, bake perfect cakes, find love, find yourself.
Growing up pre-internet, we got our advice from our friends, our family, teachers, from books and movies. The greatest lesson out of Grease was to not change yourself for any man.
One of my favourites was "never get your meat where you get your bread". It had nothing to do with grocery shopping, but more about never succumbing to relationships in the workplace.
I worry for the young women of today, bombarded by so much information from all sorts of places. Hopefully their nannas are still pulling them into line.
But one woman I enjoy following on Instagram is Casey Beros. A few years ago we worked together on an extract from her book, The Bad Girl's Guide to Better: A stealth-help guide to getting your act together.
I liked her practical, no-nonsense approach to life. As an author, speaker and producer, working on such things as Channel 10s Everyday Health, the ABC's Tonic and writing for all sorts of publications, she seeks answers from experts and makes sense of it all for everyone else.
She posted something the other day, "Help a sister out", where she suggested that women under 35 could ask a question, and those of us over 35 might offer an answer.
I was instantly drawn to it.
"I'm 57 and I wish I had the answers to some questions," I wrote.
But then I started to think about the things I would tell my younger self if I had the chance. Here's a few.
Make sure your life partner lifts you up. It's one of the most important decisions you'll ever make, who you choose to live your life with. It can make you, or break you.
Know that work won't love you back. Enjoy what you do but don't let it define you. I don't want to die and have people say, "She was a wonderful journalist". I want them to remember me for all sorts of other things.
Learn to cook. Enjoy food and remember that a full table of friends and food is a joyous thing. Even if it's only a bowl of nuts and a bottle of beer. But roast that chicken at every opportunity.
You don't have to stay friends with people from your past. Don't deliberately burn bridges unless they've done you harm. But life moves on. There's no shame in moving on.
Don't get a pet if what you really want is a baby. Fur babies are not a thing. It will never prepare you for parenting a living human being. Nothing will. Sure, get a pet. Pets are for ever too.
Always have a pair of tweezers in the car. I had to laugh when Kathy Lette said this when we had our chat a few weeks back. No one ever talks about chin hairs.
Love your body, curves and all. It's the only body we get and any hatred of it is just wasted energy. Take care of it, but don't punish it.
But then ... start lifting weights as soon as you can. I'm not talking about becoming an Olympic level powerlifter, but resistance training is good for you.
Read more. Watch less TV.
Kiss someone sexy at every opportunity. Being naked with someone is good fun. Stay safe.
There were heaps of fabulous comments from other people too.
Learn how to have hard conversations.
Don't follow the in-crowd.
Don't do drugs.
Stop worrying about what other people think of you.
Travel as much as you can, even if it's just to other towns nearby.
Listen to your instincts. They're usually right.
Love the shit out of yourself, in the end that's all that matters.
Appreciate the small things.
Treat yourself, and see yourself, as though you were your best friend.
Be kind.
And I loved this one: Take the trip, buy the shoes, eat the cake ... there's no point being the skinniest, richest bitch in the cemetery.
Nan would definitely approve of that piece of advice.
