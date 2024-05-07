Aussies spend more than $1 billion on dog groomers a year and Canberra is no exception

Canberra's dog groomers are up to their arms in pups with owners keen to have their fur-babies looking fine.
Owner of the Dog Barber, Josh Belmonte, said they're booked up months in advance.
He's opening a new salon in a few weeks to cope with the demand.
"I'd say just everybody loves their dogs, so grooming is a necessity," he said.
"Everybody wants to get their dog groomed, and they love bringing their dog in and having them smell and look good after we've finished."
In 2022 Australians spent $1.2 billion on grooming their pets, with households spending an average of $196 a year on haircuts for their pups.
And with one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, it's clear Australians are ready to fork out on the dogs.
While dog grooming may strike some as a luxury expense reserved for pampered lap dogs, the customer base is more diverse than ever before.
Mr Belmonte said that while many of his clients are public servants, their customers come from all backgrounds.
"There's definitely some who are higher income earners, and there's some who aren't earning as much," he said.
"But for the most part, I think people understand that it's a necessity to have their dog groomed.
"So spending the money on that service is something that they're usually willing to invest in."
Staff has become a problem in the industry- Mr Belmonte said he struggles to find workers, and because there's no formal training programs for dog groomers, he usually has to train new employees himself.
Dog groomer employee Wren Rowland said that the lack of formal regulation in the industry makes things difficult.
She previously worked as a dog trainer before getting a job with the Dog Barber.
"You can literally make some business cards tomorrow and start calling yourself a dog trainer," she said.
"I was a dog trainer for five years, and the amount of uncertified people in the industry, who have either learnt by doing, or not-doing, is a bit of a problem."
