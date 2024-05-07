The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Aussies spend more than $1 billion on dog groomers a year and Canberra is no exception

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
Updated May 7 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's dog groomers are up to their arms in pups with owners keen to have their fur-babies looking fine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.