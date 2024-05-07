The Canberra Times
Feds chip in $50m for Woden light rail design work

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:41pm
A $50 million contribution from the federal government towards the Woden light rail extension will be spent on design work and approvals for the project, while questions over the route and total cost are hammered out.

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

