The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Think you'd be a great candidate for reality TV? Here's where you should go

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I was sitting back in my flannelette shirt and Blundstones watching Farmer Wants a Wife the other night, half scrolling through Instagram to catch up with the gossip post Married at First Sight, when I noticed applications were open for the upcoming series of Great Australian Bake Off. Can you sense a theme?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.