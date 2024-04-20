Think you'd be a great candidate for reality TV? Here's where you should go

Why apply? Because I might get to see Dennis Scott working up a sweat in my back garden? Not the most noble of intentions I know. But I love this show which has been around for 16 seasons with the sassy Andrew Winter at the helm. The real estate market is tough and I love it when this show gives the prospective sellers a different point of view about why their home might not be selling. All that said, it's much less stressful than The Block if real estate is your game.