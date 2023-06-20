The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

A popular, national television series features some remarkable furniture

Linda Lambrechts
By Linda Lambrechts
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:42pm, first published June 20 2023 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now the finest homes feature Remarkable Outdoor Living pieces to help show off their homes. Pictures supplied
Now the finest homes feature Remarkable Outdoor Living pieces to help show off their homes. Pictures supplied

An Australian national reality TV show, Selling Houses Australia, featured Remarkable Outdoor Living (RMKB)'s furniture on several of their shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lambrechts

Linda Lambrechts

Group Journalist Special Publications and Features SI Group

Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine

More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.