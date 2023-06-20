An Australian national reality TV show, Selling Houses Australia, featured Remarkable Outdoor Living (RMKB)'s furniture on several of their shows.
The unique design and enduring quality of RMKB's products meant the show's designers trusted and were inspired to show off just how versatile and stylish the various pieces were that were on loan for four of the most recent episodes of this series.
Selling Houses Australia host, Andrew Winters, is one of their ambassadors and with good reason.
Remarkable by name, remarkable by nature. From stone and concrete to beautiful natural wood, Remarkable Outdoor Living furniture is known for bringing beauty to outdoor spaces without breaking the bank.
They are able to procure exceptional outdoor settings in numerous materials that offer the choice and peace of mind their customers deserve. And it's this quality and style you can see in the four episodes of Selling Houses Australia.
With a vast choice of styles, colours, and sizes on offer, seven outdoor furniture showrooms covering the eastern seaboard, across three states there truly is something for everyone. Whatever design you have in mind, Remarkable Outdoor Living can cater for your needs - whether it be modern, traditional, contemporary, industrial, mid-century modern, eclectic, cottage, or Moroccan style.
As the outdoor furniture expert, Selling Houses Australia continues to work with Remarkable Outdoor Living for the entire season 15 and more on season 16.
Episode 4. Sunshine West in Victoria was broadcast on April 12 and featured:
EP 6. Maroubra, NSW was broadcast on April 26 and featured:
With more than 20 000 happy homeowners as their customers, Remarkable Outdoor Living's commitment to excellence has seen it feature in House & Garden, Inside & Out and many other leading publications.
Visit https://www.remarkablefurniture.com.au/contact/ to get a set of Selling Houses Australia featured furniture.
