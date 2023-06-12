Bake Off is my guilty pleasure. I just love it. More than anything, really. More than cake even.
There's something about the whole premise of the thing, a reality show with little drama, regular people, humour, and delicious creations made out of flour, egg and butter, that just warms my very soul.
I'm known to just put reruns of it on while I'm pottering around the house, it feels like I'm catching up with old friends over tea and a biscuit.
Oh look, there's Mary-Anne from season two of GBBO, talking about some fascinating detail about the history of the Welshcake or something.
There's my sweetheart Henry from season 10, one of the youngest contestants ever, who pops into my inbox most days now he's a journalist for London's The Times newspaper.
The first episode of the starter of them all, the British version, aired in August 2010. Series 14 is due to air later this year.
Since then it's spawned several international versions, from Algeria to Uruguay.
The first Australian series aired in July 2013 on the Nine Network, with judges Dan Lepard and Kerry Vincent and hosts Shane Jacobson and Anna Gare. It only lasted one season on Nine.
In 2015 the series was picked up by Lifestyle Food and ran for four series until 2019, with Maggie Beer and Matt Moran as judges, and Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle as the comedic hosts. A hosting team so perfect, like a moist chocolate cake with ganache icing.
In December 2020 there were rumours that the Seven Network was keen to pick it up, but Foxtel renewed it and brought the team back for another season in 2022. It's now co-produced by Foxtel Originals and BBC Studios Australia.
Imagine our shock when we heard that while the series was returning in 2023 there would be a set of new judges and hosts!
Would it be the same without Matt and Maggie, would we miss the banter of Claire and Mel? Would the tent have the same magic?
I'm pleased to say that having interviewed new host Darren Purchese (and seen a few sneaky preview episodes) that there's no chance this season will sink like a cake that's had the oven door opened too early.
Because Purchese, world-renowned pastry chef, author and the owner and creator behind Melbourne's popular cake and dessert business Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio, is just as big a Bake Off tragic as me.
"I've loved this show, well, forever really," he says. "This really is my dream job."
He realises he has massive shoes to fill.
"Matt and Maggie have done such an amazing job, they both had so much knowledge to impart, but it's exciting to see what direction we can take it.
"I know my love of baking, my knowledge of baking, and my love for the show, will put me in good stead. I think I have a real nurturing personality too, so does Rachel. And I've learned so much from her already.
"Rachel has this different outlook on food, she's lived in so many different countries, has different ideas and we make a really good team."
Purchese is joined on the judging panel by food creative Rachel Khoo.
Her passion for patisserie lured her to Paris, where she studied at the world renowned Le Cordon Bleu, obtaining a pastry diploma and working as a food creative.
She's known for her roles on Zumbo's Just Desserts and My Kitchen Rules and she's written several bestselling cookbooks including The Little Paris Kitchen and Kitchen Notebook.
"It's impossible to replace Matt and Maggie and we've had their blessing but we're keen to put our spin on it."
Purchese and Khoo have never worked together before, they briefly met about 10 years ago, but their instant chemistry is obvious.
"I think we make a really good team, we certainly hit it off from the start, and we were hanging out on set when we weren't shooting and going out to places and finding really good food in the area.
"Rachel is a food lover, I'm a food lover, and we got on like a house on fire. If food can't bring people together, what can?"
He says hosts, comedians Cal Wilson and Natalie Tran, also bring a good vibe to the tent.
"They're a dream pair, they're quite different, and both of them are hilarious, there's a warmth and connection with the contestants that is just lovely."
We agree that the Australian version of the show stands up very well against the British version.
We also agree that if you're feeling a bit disheartened about your own baking skills, nothing cheers you up faster than an episode of the Canadian version, where the bakers, to put it politely, struggle.
"In the British one, there is that emphasis on classical British bakes, but the Australian one has a way of incorporating those alongside some Aussie favourites and other bakes that reflect our multicultural cuisine."
I'm not going to let him go without asking him what it takes to get selected as a contestant, like how many weeks of training would I need to get my skills up to scratch? I've never really made a proper loaf of bread and I've never tempered chocolate.
Can I come on set and just wash dishes?
"The first thing is the bakers must be passionate about baking, about cooking, and good food.
"A lot of them have different strengths in different areas, there'll be some that are really comfortable with bread, but maybe not quite so comfortable with cake decorating, for example, and vice versa.
"I think you need to have a general knowledge of most of the subjects that you know are going to come up.
"You know there's going to be a bread week, a cake week, a biscuit week.
"With the technical challenges, if you can follow a recipe, fill the gaps with a bit of general knowledge, you should do well enough.
"And practise, practise those showstoppers."
He loves the idea of me baking along with Bake Off, indulging myself by writing a regular column documenting my attempts at the technical bakes. (Should I do it? Let me know what you think.)
"Totally do it," he says.
"I was very excited to come up with some technical bakes of my own this year, some of them are more testing than others, but they're all really fun and they're all totally achievable.
"At the end of the day if we can get more people back in the kitchen, baking, sharing their food with friends and family, that's what it is all about."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
