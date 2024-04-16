I have a perfectly fine oven, do I really need an air fryer?

For this experiment I got my hands on an Instant Vortex Plus Versazone XXL Air Fryer ($399, instantbrands.com.au). In many ways, it was like learning to drive in a Lamborghini. The extra large 8.5 litre basket can be split into two zones, to cook separate things at the same time. There's even a SyncCook function where you can program both sides to finish cooking simultaneously. Luckily there were six one-touch programs, including air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, grill, even dehydrating, to get me out of first gear.