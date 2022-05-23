The Canberra Times
It's International Burger Day on May 28. Order Canberra's best burgers now.

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 23 2022 - 7:00pm
Grease Monkey's Greasy burger was Deliveroo's seventh most popular delivery worldwide. Picture: Supplied

Is Canberra the burger capital of the country? We'd like to think so. From our very own Brodburger and Grease Monkey to suburban takeaways doing classics with "the lot", if you're aching for something stuffed between two halves of a bun then there's something for everyone in Canberra.

