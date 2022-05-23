Is Canberra the burger capital of the country? We'd like to think so. From our very own Brodburger and Grease Monkey to suburban takeaways doing classics with "the lot", if you're aching for something stuffed between two halves of a bun then there's something for everyone in Canberra.
Burger joints seem to pop up all over the place, some of our best restaurants have burgers on their fancy menus, we can't get enough of them.
May 28 is International Burger Day so we thought we'd start a discussion more controversial than whether beetroot belongs on a burger or not. Are these Canberra's best burgers? Are a couple of them even burgers? Let us know if we've got it wrong and let us know where your favourites are.
The world has spoken. Grease Monkey's Greasy burger is Deliveroo's seventh most popular order worldwide. There were two other burgers on the list but a cheeseburger from McDonald's in Hong Kong doesn't count. And Five Guys in London is legendary. We're lucky enough here to be able to wander into one of Grease Monkeys' three stores in Braddon, Gungahlin and Woden and try them for ourselves. The secret's in that relish and special sauce.
There's a lot to love about The Hungry Brown Cow out at Holt. Will Cowie started with brownies but has always loved a burger and he's making them with plenty of heart. The Fryer Tuck is to die for. Tender buttermilk fried chicken, American cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickles and a secret housemade burger sauce all served on a locally made Three Mills potato bun.
What constitutes "the lot"? Egg, bacon, beetroot, pineapple? At Watson Takeaway Con Castrissios is happy to work with you. A burger from your local should taste fresh, just like some beef and salad, with no oily leftover mouth feel. And it should hold its shape when you take a bite. If you're over those sky-high stacks of burger extravaganza then maybe head back to your suburban takeaway and reacquaint yourself with this classic. It hardly even tastes like takeaway.
Brodburger's Veg is a standout here. Flame-grilled vegetables (mushroom, eggplant, zucchini and capsicum), a top deep-fried halloumi with a homemade chilli aioli to give it all a little kick. Every vegetarian in the office suggested this one. You can even make it vegan with a few tweaks.
Snapper on the Lake might be closed for refurbishment but if you're out Jamison way you can still enjoy the fish burger. Ok, the views out to Big Splash may not be quite the same as those across the lake but the taste of this burger will transport you where ever you are. The new look Snapper on the Lake promises to be quite the venue but if you can't hold out until Spring, get out to Jamo.
What makes a meal a burger? It's hard to deny that the fillings of Mookie's Sakura burger - a Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Portugese jam and Mookie's Sakura sauce - scream "beef burger". It's when you get to the bun that things get a little bit blurred. Where other burgers are held together by bread, the Sakura's bun is made up of sushi rice and nori. 100 per cent "grammable", this good looker was a bit hard to hold on to. But it tasted pretty good.
Do you have to be able to hold a burger in your hands? Either way, you won't be able to grab The Beast at Token. It's a precariously tall stack of signature fried chicken and a 150g grilled beef patty, with chipotle aioli, double bacon, triple cheese, with Cajun slaw, McClure's pickle, onion rings, and a killer house barbecue sauce all on a milk bun. Bring a knife and fork. Or a bib. Maybe both.
Welcome to the game Burger Villains. There's a venue in Phillip, open seven days, from noon til 9pm, and a second store soon to open at the Page shops. Inspired by the humble local takeaway, it's all about smashed patties, fried chicken and fresh ingredients. The Super Villain is the top of the range with double smashed beef, villain fried chicken, bacon, crinkle-cut pickles, villain sauce and triple American cheese. It's almost criminal.
A burger's a rare sighting on the menu at Canberra's top-end restaurants but it says something about the laid back approach of Dave Young and the team Temporada that you can get a cheeseburger on their lunch menu. It's a tasty little patty served with Pialligo bacon, zucchini pickles and onion rings.
To celebrate International Burger Day, Deliveroo is launching its first "Burger-feast-ival" serving up 50 per cent off iconic burgers from May 28 to June 3. Here in Canberra we can order Grease Monkey's The Greasy for half-price. Terms and conditions apply.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
