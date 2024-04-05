In praise of running, even if you shuffle like Cliffy Young

I like to tell people that when I run, I look like Cliff Young, the potato farmer from country Victoria who won the inaugural Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983 at the ripe old age of 61. (Cripes! That's young! I thought for sure Cliffy was about 80 when he completed that incredible feat.)
Each week at my local parkrun, I think I do a pretty good impression of the Cliffy Young Shuffle.
But, comparing me to Cliff Young is doing a disservice to him.
That bloke was made of something tough, as he covered those 875 kilometres from one Westfield to another, getting match-fit by chasing the cows back home in his overalls and gumboots.
Apparently, he didn't like to wear his dentures while he was running because they rattled. Understandable.
I was 12 when Cliffy astounded everyone by winning that 1983 ultramarathon. I still remember watching him on the news. He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights as he shuffled into Melbourne and the glare of the media spotlight, the crowd holding signs that said things like "On ya Cliffy!". Love it.
So, with The Canberra Times Marathon Festival on Sunday, I thought it was a good time to ruminate on my newfound - and completely unexpected - love of running. Or shuffling...
Until about August last year, I couldn't, and wouldn't, run from the front door to the letterbox. I probably still wouldn't now. But put me in a parkrun, and I run. It's kind of a miracle.
My neighbour is a long-time parkrunner and kept encouraging me to have a go. Eventually, I said yes.
So one winter morning last year, my kids and I gathered at the start line in the Tuggeranong Town Park for the 5km parkrun. I was feeling anxious and a lot out of my depth, even though the volunteers were welcoming and friendly.
I think I finished that first parkrun in about 47 minutes and happily, survived it.
I've now finished 28 park runs and my best time is a bit over 36 minutes. Not setting the world on fire by any means, but I'm pretty proud of that. I'm happy to keep chipping away at my PB.
Now, I can't imagine a Saturday without turning up at 8am to run 5kms.
My daughter loves it too. And runs like the wind. My son would rather stay in bed, but he knows once he's done, it's a great feeling.
The whole way I'm pretty much thinking, "I can't wait to have my coffee". Shuffle, shuffle, shuffle.
But that ad about fun runs being fun until the end when everyone gets competitive? So true. I swear I think I'm channeling Florence Griffith Joyner in the last 100m. LOL.
By the end, my face resembles a beetroot but I feel exhilarated. Thrilled to finish and high on endorphins.
I love the community of a parkrun, seeing the same people turn up every week (including that amazing 80-plus woman at Tuggeranong who blitzes it every week in about 27 minutes).
I love that the finish times come through to your email quick-smart and the anticipation of wondering how you've gone that week.
And the beauty of a parkrun is that you can join one pretty much anywhere in the world. (My neighbour has done one in Japan.)
We've completed parkruns in the Hunter Valley and on the South Coast, including one that is held on the old racecourse at Pambula. Last week, we were in Maitland and completed one at the historic Walka Water Works reserve, running around a lake in eerie fog.
It's just nice to get a different perspective of whatever place you are visiting. Since Tuggeranong has been closed due to works on the foreshore, we've been venturing to the Point Hut parkrun, which has been lovely. Never really realised how great that park at Gordon is.
So, on Sunday my kids and I will be doing the 5kms in the running festival. Me shuffling, them running. Whatever distance you are doing, go well.
