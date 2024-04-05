The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

In praise of running, even if you shuffle like Cliffy Young

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I like to tell people that when I run, I look like Cliff Young, the potato farmer from country Victoria who won the inaugural Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983 at the ripe old age of 61. (Cripes! That's young! I thought for sure Cliffy was about 80 when he completed that incredible feat.)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.