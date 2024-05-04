Fresh tar delays for Sydney-bound drivers on the Hume

ACT motorists driving the Hume Highway to Sydney can expect delays for a month until June 5 as a result of a 4.5km stretch of roadworks.
The delays are due to asphalting and line-marking work on the Hume between Narellan Road, south of Campbelltown, and Menangle, further south.
The overnight work is scheduled for Wednesday to Friday on weekdays, and between 5am to 7pm on weekends.
When the roadworks are active, a 4.5km contraflow will operate with a 40kmh speed limit imposed, and monitored by NSW police.
Transport for NSW advised that "two lanes will be maintained along the Hume Motorway during the day with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh in both directions".
However, the bigger disruption during the active works will be for heavy vehicles, which will be required to temporarily park in a dedicated layover area until traffic controllers can guide them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.