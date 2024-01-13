How Mean Girls captured an entire generation

It's hard to explain the hold that the 2004 version of Mean Girls had on my generation.
It came at a time when many of us were living out our own version of high school drama.
And while the film's cult status could be reduced down to the simple fact that it was reflecting the Hollywood versions of our lives - thankfully, without the Burn Book, the expectation to wear heels to school and of course, Regina George - I also think it's a disservice to one of the greatest comedies of our generation to do so.
To watch it for the first time, would be to watch a film filled with cliches.
Even with the knowledge that it was the first film to set up the high school cliques and more so, the characters, the way that it did, it's hard not to watch it through the lens of almost every other high school drama since.
And in a way, the newly released remake - based on the Broadway show inspired by the original film - is in the best position for a successful remake.
Sure people will naturally compare the new cast with the old cast. But they're playing the same characters - you're still watching Regina George, not a Regina George wannabe.
And let's face it, there is no high school mean girl quite like Regina George.
There of course were "mean girls" in film before Mean Girls. But everyone before and since almost looks amateur next to the role first made famous by Rachel McAdams.
Part of the fun of the role - watching it play out and I can only guess, playing it as well - is that she is so diabolical. Everything she does is so calculated.
Regina George doesn't take the low-hanging fruit of calling someone a name in order to earn her status at the top of the high school food chain. She plays mind games.
Just think back to the first time Regina meets Cady - played by Lindsay Lohan in the original. When Cady thanks Regina for calling her pretty - something that women everywhere really struggle with - Regina immediately turns around and says: "So you agree? You think you're really pretty." Somehow a compliment immediately turns into a trap. The type of trap that if I was to see it for the first time again, I'm sure I would gasp at.
And while McAdams definitely has some part in the legend of Regina George, writer Tina Fey is also to thank.
The amount of Mean Girls lines that have entered not only my own vocabulary but has created a common language for people across the world as well.
Even now, if I wear pink on a Wednesday, I will either say or have someone tell me: "On Wednesdays, we wear pink". If it's raining, the line is always: "There's a 30 per cent chance it's already raining".
Any reference to the awkwardness of high school health class? Well, the line for that is: "Don't have sex. Because you will get pregnant and die." If someone or something is out of place it's: "She doesn't even go here" and if there is a mild celebration, then the go-to is: "You go, Glen Coco".
Even 20 years on from first seeing that film, I will say these and other lines multiple times a month.
So where does this leave the new film?
Surprisingly - possibly for the first time - I'm OK there is a remake. Tina Fey is still at the helm, and Renee Rapp has already proven her chops walking in the shoes of Regina George because she did so on Broadway.
Will a whole new generation of teenagers still be quoting the same - or even different lines - in 20 years' time?
Honestly, only time will tell. But surely with such great source material as the 2004 original, if anything had a chance at going the distance this does.
