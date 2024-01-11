New Mean Girls is fun, fresh with a strong helping of nostalgia

It doesn't take long for Cady to catch the attention of the "Plastics" - the three mean girls who rule the school: Gretchen (Bebe Wood, delivering her lines exactly like Lacey Chabert in the original film), Karen (Avantika, putting her own spin on the dumb ditz character originated by Amanda Seyfried) and of course the queen bee herself, Regina George (Reneé Rapp, who played the role on Broadway before making her film debut here).