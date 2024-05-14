The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

At a glance: Your five minute wrap-up of the budget's key measures

May 14 2024 - 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Albanese government's third budget with a focus on helping Australians with the rising cost of living and building future industries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.