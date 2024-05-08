New footage reveals Lyon's emotional breakdown in iconic Ashes win

A new documentary has revealed unseen footage of the heartbreaking moment after Canberra cricket product Nathan Lyon suffered an injury that prematurely ended his Ashes series last year.
The scene is a teaser from Prime Video's season three release of its documentary, The Test, with Lyon shown in the dressing rooms after the second Test at Lord's following his devastating calf strain.
Lyon appears in tears in the brief clip from the trailer, which is a side to the legendary cricketer that wasn't seen before from his brave stand in a Test that could have been the 36-year-old's last Ashes series.
After copping his calf injury on the Thursday of the second Test in July last year, Lyon heroically went out to bat for Australia in the second innings on the Saturday.
Despite barely being able to walk, and unable to put weight on his right leg, he contributed four runs for a 15-run partnership with fellow tailender Mitchell Starc.
Lyon appeared unable to run even for singles, with one effort hobbling between the creases causing him to struggle through agonising pain.
In an incredible moment in England the crowd began chanting Lyon's nickname 'Gary' while he batted, until his stand ended when Stuart Broad claimed his wicket.
Limping off at Lord's, Lyon was met with a standing ovation from cricket supporters in awe of his bravery which set England a target of 371 instead of 356 had he not batted.
England ended up falling short of their target, scoring just 327 in their second innings, meaning Lyon had helped seal a crucial victory in the highly controversial match.
The second Test famously also included the iconic Jonny Bairstow stumping by Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey, which sparked a fiery debate around the cricket world, and led to the Long Room incident that saw Marylebone Cricket Club members banned for abusing Usman Khawaja and David Warner in a heated confrontation.
The Australian team went on to retain the Ashes urn after a 2-2 drawn series, and the new three-part documentary is set to shed even more light on what happened behind the scenes in key moments of the unforgettable series when it is released on May 24.
Lyon later said the calf injury he sustained at the Ashes left him in a "dark place", but after a gruelling rehabilitation process, he was able to return to playing Sheffield Shield later that year.
As retirement rumours continue to follow Lyon, he still has a national contract with Cricket Australia and just last March skipper Pat Cummins supported the off-spinner's desire to play one more Ashes series, even if he'd be 39 in 2027.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.