The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Seen an idiot act on the road? Upload it to the new police portal

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Idiot drivers be warned: ACT police are finally offering a place online where your fellow road users can upload your antics and potentially send you a traffic infringement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.