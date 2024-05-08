Raiders rookie to make Blues debut in historic Origin series

Canberra Raiders prop Grace Kemp is set to make her Women's State of Origin debut for the NSW Sky Blues only a few years into her rugby league career.
It wasn't long ago the Wallaroos and Brumbies star made the code switch, with her rookie NRLW season in 2023 at the Raiders just her second year playing league.
Despite being new to the sport, Kemp has quickly excelled and after fully committing to rugby league by re-signing with the Raiders until the end of the 2027 NRLW season, she's been rewarded with Origin selection.
Kemp made her Indigenous All Stars debut earlier this year and is now buzzing to wear blue in the inaugural three-game Women's State of Origin series when game one kicks off on Thursday 16 May at Lang Park.
"It hasn't quite hit me yet," Kemp told The Canberra Times.
"I've been watching it over the years and loving the level it's gotten to.
"I didn't think I was a chance for Origin selection. I was just enjoying the chance to learn the game.
"I'm hoping to bring some energy off the bench for the Blues.
"It was a tough call to make to focus on league, but I've been welcomed into this world nicely and being able to be at a great club like the Raiders I've had an opportunity to learn from the best."
Raiders co-captain and Blues veteran Simaima Taufa missed out on selection due to continued rehab on her shoulder injury, but Kemp was proud to represent the Canberra region at Origin.
"Back in my hometown of Harden, they're saying I'm the first Origin player from there and for me that's exciting to have that support," she said.
"I always grew up as a Blues fan and my family loves Origin. I've always bought into it and I'll take that into the game.
"We used to go down to the pub to watch Origin, so that rivalry is something I've grown up with."
Last year Queensland retained the Women's Origin shield on aggregate, with the series drawn 1-1, but Kemp has welcomed the series now becoming a three-game event.
"It was a weird one last year but it's great to be three games to rule out the points difference aspect," she said. "We really badly want to beat Queensland."
Kemp is one of three Raiders women to feature in Women's Origin with Zahara Temara and Sophie Holyman earlier selected to represent Queensland.
Women's State of Origin 2024
Game 1: Thursday, May 16 at Lang Park
Game 2: Thursday, June 6 at Newcastle Stadium
Game 3: Thursday, June 27 at Townsville Stadium
NSW Sky Blues squad: 1. Emma Tonegato (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 2. Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans), 3. Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters), 4. Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters), 5. Tiana Penitani (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 6. Corban Baxter (Sydney Roosters), 7. Rachael Pearson (Parramatta Eels), 8. Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters), 9. Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights), 10. Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights), 11. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights), 12. Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers), 13. Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters), 14. Taliah Fuimaono (Gold Coast Titans), 15. Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters), 16. Grace Kemp (Canberra Raiders), 17. Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers), 18. Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys), 20. Ellie Johnston (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
