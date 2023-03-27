Jack Wighton might've only hit Jackson Hastings with just enough force to knock him over, but the NRL match review committee have returned fire by knocking the Canberra Raiders star out with a sledgehammer.
It's unclear whether it's the same sledgehammer Wallabies star, I mean Sydney Roosters star, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i used to smash Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad with in the middle of the back in round two.
Wighton's two-game ban for knocking over Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings - albeit while catching him high - just doesn't stack up compared with the cheap shot Sua'ali'i unleashed on ex-Raider Nicholl-Klokstad.
The New Zealand Warriors fullback struggled to his feet following Sua'ali'i's very late hit.
You could see Nicholl-Klokstad's head whip back from the impact.
Somehow that was deemed grade-one dangerous contact and Sua'ali'i got away with a fine - and didn't miss a single game. He didn't even get sent to the sin bin, with only a penalty awarded during the game.
Wighton would've also only had a fine if his hit had've been graded at the same level - a smaller fine than Sua'ali'i as it was only Wighton's second offence as opposed to the Roosters centre's third.
But since Sua'ali'i got off lightly, the NRL has seemingly clamped down on their grading of dangerous contact charges.
Wighton's not the only one whose punishment has left fans scratching their heads with the inconsistency.
Redcliffe second-rower Felise Kaufusi was hit with a grade-two charge for his hit a couple of weeks ago - coincidentally also on Hastings.
It was only fractionally late, but also in the playmaker's back after he'd passed the ball.
But clearly it wasn't as bad as what Sua'ali'i dished out.
Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes also copped a grade-two dangerous contact charge after he launched himself into a shoulder charge on Gold Coast half Tanah Boyd as he kicked the ball.
It was also only fractionally late, but clearly with a lot more force than what Wighton dished out to Hastings.
Both Kaufusi and Hughes took their charges to the judiciary hoping to get them downgraded, but both failed.
It's probably why the Green Machine opted against challenging Wighton's charge, where commonsense would suggest a replay of Sua'ali'i's hit would've been the only thing required to at least earn a downgrade.
It's bad enough they'll now be without their Dally M-winning playmaker for their crucial clashes with Penrith and Brisbane, let alone risking him for what could become an even more important game in the context of their season - St George Illawarra at home - as well.
With the Raiders winning just one of their opening four games, the timing of Wighton's ban couldn't be any worse.
He's a big loss for their hopes against the reigning premier Penrith at Canberra Stadium on Friday night and for their trip to the ladder-leading Broncos at Lang Park the following week.
That could leave the second-last Canberra with just one win from their opening six rounds.
Ensuring they had Wighton back for that Dragons clash was basically a no-brainer. Even if the punishment doesn't stack up.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
