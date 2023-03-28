Canberra Raiders half Matt Frawley has been given first crack at covering the massive hole left by Jack Wighton's suspension.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart called on Frawley to cover halfback Jamal Fogarty when he was struck down by illness just hours before the Newcastle loss.
Now he'll get the chance for an extended run in the Green Machine, with Wighton set to miss the next two games - starting with Friday night's blockbuster against reigning premier Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium.
He'll also be out for the Brisbane Broncos clash at Lang Park next weekend.
Frawley will now partner Fogarty, who's expected to come back into the side following his virus.
Canberra's other half option, Brad Schneider, was named 18th man.
Stuart also brought veteran Jordan Rapana straight back onto the wing following his three-game suspension, with James Schiller dropping to an extended bench.
They're the only changes to the 17 that lost to the Knights on the weekend as the Green Machine looked to turn their season around.
Sitting second last, Canberra has lost their past four games against the Panthers - and eight of their past 10.
Stuart has also named co-captain Jarrod Croker in the 22 for the first time this season.
More to come.
NRL ROUND FIVE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Harley Smith-Shields, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Jarrod Croker.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
