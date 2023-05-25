The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Locker Room

Locker Room: Campbelltown or Canberra? The Raiders have a call to make on Jarrod Croker's 300th

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Croker is on the verge of playing his 300th game for the Raiders. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jarrod Croker is on the verge of playing his 300th game for the Raiders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on Jarrod Croker's looming milestone, controversy on the local front and the Brumby in line for a comeback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.