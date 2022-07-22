Unable to break into the Waratahs Super W squad, Jemima McCalman made the move to Canberra to pursue an opportunity with the ACT Brumbies.
Not even McCalman could have predicted the year that followed. A breakout season with the Brumbies, a Wallaroos debut and now the club's Super W Most Outstanding Young Player award.
It's an honour that caps a stunning rise to the top echelon of women's rugby in this country, all triggered by the shift south at the start of the year.
"It's no secret that I was on the brink of being in the Super W competition when I was up in NSW," McCalman said. "That's a team I never had the privilege to play with.
"For me, the decision to come down and play for the Brumbies was one that originally was the right decision as a rugby player, but it turned out to be a decision that was really right for me as a person.
"To be part of such a beautiful family, I'm so grateful I made that decision and I'd make it a thousand times again."
Having broken into the Wallaroos team, McCalman is determined to become a mainstay in the Australian side.
The outside back impressed in the recent Pacific Four series in New Zealand and looks set to earn selection in the squad for the upcoming World Cup.
"Wearing the green and gold for the first time was such an incredible and exciting experience," McCalman said. "It's something deep within you, you hold for a long time knowing it's something you really want.
"To be able to experience that for the first time was a really special memory and one I'm excited to build upon."
McCalman was among the Brumbies to be recognised at Thursday's presentation. Allan Alaalatoa claimed the top honour, the Brett Robinson Players' Player prize.
Veteran halfback Nic White was voted best back, Pete Samu best forward and Tom Hooper the Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award.
Brett Robinson Players Player Award: Allan Alaalatoa
Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year: Mana Furuta
Christian Lealiifano Spirit of the Brumbies: Andy Muirhead
Super W Most Outstanding Young Player: Jemima McCalman
Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award: Tom Hooper
Brumbies Best Back: Nic White
Brumbies Best Forward Award: Pete Samu
Garry Quinlivan Services to Rugby Award: Scott Sio
Canberra Milk Community Engagement Award: Jesse Mogg and Niki Paterson
Graham Gordon Memorial Trophy for ACT's Best and Fairest U20 Player of the Year: Remsy Lemisio
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
