The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jemima McCalman wins ACT Brumbies' Super W Most Outstanding Young Player award

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemima McCalman's career has taken off since joining the Brumbies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Unable to break into the Waratahs Super W squad, Jemima McCalman made the move to Canberra to pursue an opportunity with the ACT Brumbies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.