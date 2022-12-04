Canberra's peak tourism, business, hospitality and sporting bodies have launched a fresh push to build a stadium and convention centre in Civic, taking a new plan directly to the Prime Minister in the hope of ending a decade-long infrastructure saga.
Anthony Albanese, Senator David Pocock and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr have been given the proposal, which has been developed over the past two months to prove a 30,000-seat stadium can fit on the site of the Civic pool.
The new design is based on a state-of-the-art "inverted bowl" stadium construction, which reduces the land required for the build by up to 20 per cent and eliminating Mr Barr's concerns about the cost of moving Parkes Way.
But the plan hinges on Mr Albanese agreeing to give federal-zoned land at the AIS back to the ACT government at no cost to the territory, which could then be developed to fund a stadium in the city.
A stadium and convention centre precinct was not part of the ACT government's draft city plan, which was published for feedback on Sunday.
Mr Barr acknowledged the unsolicited precinct proposal and a spokesperson said the government's guideline for partnership framework: "outlines how the government evaluates submissions in the public interest, while also maximising value for money to the territory and staying within the government's affordability envelope."
Mr Pocock has a crucial role to play given his influential role in the city and his desire for the federal government to commit to a "Canberra region city partnership".
"While I haven't had an opportunity to review the proposal detail, It's good to see Canberra's business community working together to push innovative models for more investment in the future of our city," Mr Pocock said.
"Despite Canberra being the nation's capital there has been gross underinvestment over decades in the cornerstone pieces of enabling infrastructure every city needs.
"Canberra is now in a position where we miss out on major concerts, can't host large conferences like COP and have a stadium that is letting both teams and spectators down.
"We need a long-term plan developed in a partnership with all sectors of business and the community, and backed by all levels of government.
"What I want to do is help push forward a comprehensive plan for a Canberra Region City Partnership that meets our eneds into the future and builds the kind of city we want to become.
"The ACT is the only jurisdiction in the country not to have a city partnership. Some states have multiple."
Mr Pocock's hopes are now armed with a 36-page document, which is based on Walter Burley Griffin's 1913 vision for a stadium on the lake. It has been endorsed by the business and sporting community.
The Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies have been fighting the stadium battle alone for the past 13 years, and were dismayed when Mr Barr all but killed off a city location three months ago because it had become too costly and complicated.
But more than a dozen organisations, including the National Convention Centre, Canberra Region Canberra Region Tourism, the Canberra Business Chamber, the Australian Hotels Association and the Business and Events Council of Australia, have joined the proposal for the first time.
Canberra tourism chair David Marshall said: "When we've seen the final document, it's one of the most innovative approaches to solving an issue of this magnitude I think has ever been presented.
"It works within the pool site as well as, and this is the clincher, it provides a blueprint for how the whole project could be funded, which has always been the massive bone of contention and the most difficult challenge facing the government.
"The leaders' forum's view is that we'll support any decision the government makes, so this is one option and I'm sure the government will look at this among other options they're considering.
"The Chief Minister in his ambition statement said that Canberra used to be a global city and every global city in the world has outstanding convention facilities. And a stadium could be part of that particular infrastructure."
An ACT government spokesperson said: "The government thanks the proponents for the unsolicited submission.
"As there is no active procurement process for either project, and the land proposed to be bundled into the proposed Public-Private Partnership is either not currently for sale or not the ACT Government's to sell, the unsolicited submission may be considered as a pre-proposal using the policy framework outlined in the Government's Partnership Framework - Guidelines for Unsolicited Proposals.
"Through the partnership framework, the Government has created a clear pathway for prospective bidders to submit innovative and unique ideas that align with our strategic objectives and to have them considered within a fair and transparent framework."
Former federal politicians Mike Kelly and Warren Snowden will advocate on the group's behalf, and the co-signatories represent all of Canberra's key sectors.
"It can be a springboard to promote everything in the region," Mr Kelly said.
"We wanted to make sure there was no stone unturned about the city location, because it's beyond dispute that you need a stadium connected to an activated precinct.
"The problems that have been raised about the Civic pool site, I've seen from the engineers that they can be resolved. I believe there's an opportunity to come to an arrangement with the Commonwealth and the ACT to draw in the best expertise in the private world to inform a decision on proven concepts."
Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V'Landys and Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan are also set to throw their weight behind the bid.
Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt said industry leaders were aligned for the first time about the stadium and convention centre precinct location.
Mr Catt said the proposal backers wanted to work with Mr Barr to get appropriate federal support to make sure the stadium was built in the right location instead of having to settle for a redevelopment at Bruce.
"There's generally been an agreement we need to replace the convention centre, but there's been a lot of division and discussion about the stadium," Mr Catt said.
"This proposal has the support of stakeholders from all groups, there really is a broad-range of people behind it and it seems like it's a step in the right direction.
"Different groups have been focusing on their needs. This is a proposal that meets the needs for all and it has thinking about funding and addressing issues."
Civic had been Mr Barr's preferred stadium location for almost a decade, but he now wants to redevelop Canberra Stadium to reduce costs and complications. He is also considering Exhibition Park as a potential location.
The decision, which was made without consultation and based on out of date stadium designs on a small site, sparked frustration among administrators and sporting fans.
The new document, which has submissions from construction and engineering companies SMEC and GHD advisory, floats the opportunity to build a more compact stadium with an inverted bowl design.
It would need 18 per cent less land, and use 15 per cent steel tonnage while improving spectator views.
The report says the design would fit a 30,000-seat venue on the site of the Civic pool without the additional costs of moving Parkes Way.
Mr Barr has met with Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins to discuss AIS redevelopment plans and the future of Canberra Stadium.
The commission - a federal government agency and owner of the stadium - hasn't used the stadium for more than 20 years or the AIS Arena for a decade.
The 64 hectares of federal land is allocated for sporting use. But given the commission and AIS no longer view the stadium, arena or surrounding areas as "core business", the new proposal is seeking to have the land returned to the territory at no cost.
The ACT government could then sell the land for housing development to offset the cost of a stadium build.
The "realising the National Capital Plan" proposal has also been sent to all Canberra federal politicians and Legislative Assembly members.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
