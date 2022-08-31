The $140 million cost of moving Parkes Way has emerged as the final nail in the Civic stadium coffin as the ACT government shifts its venue vision to a major redevelopment at Bruce.
Public service estimates provided to Chief Minister Andrew Barr suggested the government would need to spend an additional $200 million on roadworks and a new pool before funding a $500-$600 million stadium in the city, The Canberra Times can reveal.
A feasibility study revealed it was possible to build a rectangular venue on the site of the Civic pool, but Parkes Way would have to shift 12 metres and the design would be compromised.
The public service has since advised Parkes Way and Coranderrk Street intersection work would cost at least $140 million, while the price of finding a location and building a new pool would be up to $60 million.
A government spokesperson confirmed the estimates costs on Wednesday after Mr Barr fronted another Legislative Assembly budget estimates hearing, in which he detailed why the new stadium preference was now a part of a mooted Australian Institute of Sport precinct reboot.
Mr Barr has been backing the Civic stadium proposal for more than a decade after being the first to propose the idea of connecting the sporting scene to the city.
"There are a number of logistical challenges [in Civic] that make it really challenging. Not impossible, but really challenging," he told the estimates hearing on Wednesday.
"The advice to me is that there are a lot of very challenging compromises you would need to make, and each one builds on the other to make it less and less functional."
The Civic stadium is now considered the least-desirable option despite having support from the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders and their sporting organisations.
Mr Barr said: "Another great concern I have in seeking to build the perfect, you might in fact price the Brumbies and the Raiders out of being able to use it and then you will have defeated the purpose."
The government has elevated the AIS revitalisation, which would include work at the AIS Arena and reshaping 64 hectares of land at Bruce, as the No.1 preference while Exhibition Park is also considered ahead of the city plan.
"Having looked at the detail, [a Civic stadium] is very attractive at first glance. But as each step of detail you get further into, the more challenging it becomes," Mr Barr said.
"I'm increasingly of the view that it is more difficult to deliver a good outcome on the Civic site, so we do have to explore other options.
"We have explored the unencumbered site at Exhibition Park ... and other viable options within the AIS precinct. They remain on the table for the government to consider."
The location change will fuel more concerns about the project's timeline, with the Brumbies and Raiders privately fearing it will be at least another decade before work begins.
Canberra Stadium - which is owned by federal government body the Australian Sports Commission - is nearing the end of its structural lifespan.
The commission is keen to downsize its AIS footprint at Bruce and no longer considers the stadium or the AIS Arena part of its "core purpose". The commission is yet to finalise plans for the possible redevelopment or sale of any part of the site.
The assets could be sold or gifted to the ACT government, with a view to then work together to create a sporting, residential and business precinct at Bruce to address the lack of atmosphere around the current venues.
Mr Barr said the AIS site could be the location for Commonwealth housing projects and ACT-led build-to-rent housing as part of stadium renewal project.
"I think the campus is big enough to also sustain hotel accommodation, restaurants, bars and cafes. And we could produce a new sports recreation, sports medicine precinct, that would also supply some well-located land for additional housing. It could be that a number of issues could be resolved in a comprehensive package [at the AIS]," he said.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said Mr Barr had reneged on a promise to build a stadium in Civic, but the government had never formalised plans for the project.
"It's incredibly disappointing but unsurprising," Ms Lee said.
"At least the Chief Minister has now given some certainty to the issue and we know that from his perspective, a Civic stadium is dead. There is a reason why cities all around the world have chosen to build a stadium in the city. The fact is Canberra will struggle to attract major sporting events and artists."
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
