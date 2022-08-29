The Canberra Gunners are off to the national finals next month, but their success has revealed the ongoing indoor sports "nightmare" forcing teams to tip-off as late as 11pm.
The Gunners' NBL1 East win on Sunday was a cause for celebration, the region's first men's championship since 2019, achieved by a team made of home grown talent, off to make their mark on the national stage.
Advertisement
But it also meant a logistical nightmare for Basketball ACT on Monday, as two more weeks of Gunners' training exposed the cracks of Canberra's indoor venue crisis.
"I don't think anyone truly grasps the gravity of it," Basketball ACT chief executive David Simpson said.
"We've got to move competitions around now to fit training sessions. That's how tight it is with the courts, so we'll be back playing at 11 o'clock at night for a couple of weeks.
"We already have kids playing at 10 o'clock at night. It's absolutely stopped our growth, but we can only do so much because we literally have nowhere to put these programs or to roll things out. It's a nightmare."
The same thing happened when the WNBL finals came knocking in March. The only option for the Canberra Capitals was Tuggeranong Stadium, forcing community competitions to be paused.
The sport has reached its "absolute capacity".
It has been unable to capitalise on the Olympics success of the Boomers last year to grow, or the interest in the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup next month.
And the weekend's success of the Gunners in NBL1, or the Canberra Nationals Academy in Waratah Women, or the Gunners' runners-up in the Waratah Wheelchair, will be no different.
A stalemate on discussions for government funding over the last decade has left a block of land - earmarked to ease some pressure - next to the Belconnen Basketball Stadium vacant.
The line from the ACT government on solving the crisis continues to be: schools are the answer.
But as every sport battles for time slots in school halls - many not fit for purpose - Simpson said it was not working.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"There's no plan for facilities and infrastructures in Canberra. There's no outlook, so there's no light at the end of the tunnel, and it's almost as if we're just waiting for a miracle," he said.
"We're at a point where we can't take any more players on. We can't expand. We can't grow.
"Our only real opportunity is to continue to lobby. We have our fingers crossed but at the moment we're treading water. There's no real significant signs that we're going to get additional courts in the near future."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.