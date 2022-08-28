The Canberra Gunners have been named the inaugural NBL1 East champions, after claiming a narrow three-point win.
The side triumphed 76-73 over the Maitland Mustangs on Sunday to book their ticket to the NBL1 national finals next month in Melbourne.
Advertisement
The Gunners led the game in the first quarter, before the Mustangs took a nine-point lead in the second.
It became a three-point game in Maitland's favour heading into final quarter in Sydney, and from there it was neck and neck.
It came down to the finals MVP Glenn Morrison securing the lead from the free throw line, before James Toohey extended the Gunners lead.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Morrison managed 28 points and 11 rebounds to help his side to victory, and his Gunners teammate William Mayfield was next with 17-points and nine rebounds.
Gunners captain Pietro Badalassi said they always knew it was going to be a tough game.
"We're all local, homegrown talent. There's no imports here," he said.
"We all grew up together, so we knew it was going to be a special year. It's good to see the hard work pay off."
In the Waratah leagues, the Canberra Nationals Academy won the women's over the Coffs Harbour Suns 62-56.
And the Academy's Mia Slater was voted the finals MVP for her 15-point game on Sunday in Sydney.
But unfortunately it was not to be three-for-three for Canberra sides in Sydney.
The Gunners finished runners-up in the Waratah Wheelchair, after losing to the Hills Hornets on Saturday night 43-22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.