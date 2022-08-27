The Canberra Times
'No place' for sexist, racist, homophobic abuse in Canberra's NPL says peak body, as Canberra Croatia FC is docked three-points

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:31am, first published 6:54am
Capital Football is clamping down further on spectator abuse, and says it has no place in the sport. Picture by Shutterstock

The head of Capital Football says racist, sexist and homophobic abuse has "no part" in Canberra's NPL and has warned clubs about harsher sanctions, after a club lost three-points for spectator abuse.

