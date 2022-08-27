The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ricky Betar breaks world record, Kayla Hardy swims world medley qualifiers at the Australian Short Course Championships

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 27 2022 - 6:08am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Kayla Hardy has added a gold and a silver to her medal tally in Sydney. Picture by Getty Images

Kayla Hardy and Ricky Betar are two names Canberrans, and Australians, should get familiar with in the pool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.