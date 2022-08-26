The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFLW: Gold Coast Suns' Georgia Clayden's nervous wait for 'surreal' debut news

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Georgia Clayden is set to make her AFLW debut this weekend. Picture GC Suns

It was a nervous wait for Canberra's Georgia Clayden this week as her phone rang.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.