The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Nationals Academy, Canberra Gunners secure Waratah league grand final spots

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 27 2022 - 7:41am, first published 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Gunners will battle it out on Saturday night to see if they are the third side from the region to secure their grand final spot. Picture by Marina Neil

Two ACT Basketball teams have booked their grand final spots, but both of them will have to do something they have not done this season to come away victorious.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.