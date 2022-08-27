Two ACT Basketball teams have booked their grand final spots, but both of them will have to do something they have not done this season to come away victorious.
The Canberra Nationals Academy and the Canberra Gunners, after convincing semi-final wins on Saturday, will both face opponents on Sunday they have not beaten in the hunt for the trophy.
The Academy walked away with a 44-point win against Tamworth Thunderbolts in the Waratah Women's semi-final to secure their spot.
A 21-point game from Laura Shortt, and a 15-point one from Mia Slater, spurred on the 84-40 result at Hills Basketball Stadium.
The Academy have a short turn around for the grand final on Sunday against the Coffs Harbour Suns, a side they recorded their only loss of the season to back in round 11.
Similarly in the Waratah Wheelchair league, the Gunners will come up against the one side they lost to during the season - the Hills Hornets - in the grand final.
They booked their spot in the grand final with an 18-point win over the Blacktown Storm in Sydney, thanks to Gunners Michael Gray and Brodie Palmer putting the biggest points down for the side in their 43-25 win to propel them into the grand final.
Another Gunners side in the NBL1 East league are the other team hoping for a grand finals berth on Sunday, with their final hurdle proving the Illawarra Hawks on Saturday night.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
