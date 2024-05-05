The Canberra Times
Human remains discovered at Point Hut Crossing

Lucy Bladen
By Peter Brewer, and Lucy Bladen
Updated May 5 2024 - 7:31pm, first published 6:05pm
Police have closed Point Hut Crossing Road following the discovery of human remains.

