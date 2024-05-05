Human remains discovered at Point Hut Crossing

Police have closed Point Hut Crossing Road following the discovery of human remains.
The remains were found at the northern end of the crossing on the Murrumbidgee River on Sunday afternoon.
"About 3.45pm today (Sunday, 5 May 2024), police attended an area near the northern end of Point Hut Crossing following a call from a member of the public," an ACT Policing spokesman said.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident but the identity of the remains has not been confirmed at this time.
The road will be closed for the night and police have asked the public to avoid the area.
While the decomposed status of the human remains has not been revealed by police, the immediate priority for local crime scene investigators will be to cordon off and protect a wide area around the site.
The utmost care will be taken by forensics to examine this inner cordoned area to collect as much material as possible, as well as samples from around the area of discovery. A line search by police of the outer cordon area a near-certainty during daylight hours.
Samples of the remains taken from the site will be subject to priority DNA testing at the state-of-the-art AFP forensics laboratories at Majura yet this, in turn, could take several days before it yields a result - or even longer if there are no immediate "matches".
Familial DNA matching is now well advanced, but this requires specialised techniques and time.
The ACT currently has 14 long-term missing people, but two of these are missing overseas.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference P2253080. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.