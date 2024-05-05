Prac students to receive payments for mandatory placements: federal govt

Australians studying to be nurses, midwives, teachers and social workers will now receive payments while on placement, according to the federal government.
The Commonwealth prac payment will support students undertaking mandatory workplace placements required for university and vocational training.
Eligible students will be able to access $319.50 per week during their clinical and professional placement periods, equal to the current Austudy payments.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that teachers deserve a fair start to their career as they teach Australia's kids.
"We're proud to be backing the hard work and aspiration of Australians looking to better themselves by studying at university," he said.
"We're funding support for placements so our future nurses, teachers and social workers can gain the experience they need.
"And we're expanding access to university in our regions and suburbs to make sure no Australian is left behind."
Around 68,000 higher education students and over 5,000 VET students are expected to be eligible for the payment each year.
The payments are also part of the government's gender equality strategy, with women making up the majority of placement students.
The payment will help support the pipeline of social workers available to support those affected by family, domestic and sexual violence, according to Minister for Education Jason Clare.
"This will give people who have signed up to do some of the most important jobs in this country a bit of extra help to get the qualifications they need," he said.
"Placement poverty is a real thing. I have met students who told me they can afford to go to uni, but they can't afford to do the prac.
"Some students say prac means they have to give up their part-time job, and that they don't have the money to pay the bills.
"This is practical support for practical training."
The new placement payment will be means-tested, but will be paid in addition to any other income support a student may receive.
Students will be able to access the payments from 1 July, 2025.
The latest announcement of support for students comes ahead of the federal budget, which will be released next week.
Over the weekend the government announced $3 billion in student debt would be wiped to reduce pressure on students and workers.
The move aims to ensure growth in debt does not outpace wages into the future.
