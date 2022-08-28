ACT Brumby Nic White has become South Africa's public enemy No. 1 for his "Oscar" theatrics on Saturday.
The Wallabies scrum half received an arm to the face in the 39th minute during a scrum feed deep in their 22 at Adelaide Oval, and fell to the ground with delayed-conviction.
South Africa's Faf de Klerk was shown a yellow card for delivering the head-high collision, shaking his head in disbelief as he went to serve his 10 minutes on the sideline.
And it was this that Springbok fans were not happy with during Australia's 25-17 win, with many taking to social media to express their views.
One fan described it as worthy of an Oscar on Twitter, others compared it to the theatrics commonly associated with soccer, and another updated his Wikipedia page with some choice words.
Former Springboks skipper John Smit and fly half Butch James were two watching on that were not impressed with what they saw.
Smit tweeted that White's theatrics "killed a little piece of rugbys [sic] soul".
Whilst James said it was "a disgrace to the game of rugby that a player can behave like that."
But either way, in the rugby union rule book a head-high hit is a yellow-card offence.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times.
