The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT NPLW: Gungahlin United thumps Tuggeranong United to stay in finals hunt

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:44am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin United captain Madeleine Perceva scores on Sunday. Picture by James Croucher

Gungahlin United have tightened the race for the last NPLW finals spot, making it a three-point game with two rounds to go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.