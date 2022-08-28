Gungahlin United have tightened the race for the last NPLW finals spot, making it a three-point game with two rounds to go.
United bounced back from a 6-2 thumping mid-week against Belconnen United to deliver one of their own against Tuggeranong United on Sunday.
It ended 6-1 at Kambah 2 in the visitors' favour.
After claiming their first point off Canberra Croatia FC since May 2017 mid-week with a 1-1 draw, Tuggeranong came into the round 19 game confident.
But Michelle Heyman struck early in the second minute, setting the theme for the rest of the first half.
Tuggeranong coach Paulo Romero admitted he was not impressed with his side's first 45-minute performance.
"For me, the second half was a lot better," he said.
"It was nothing like Thursday night, but the girls know that and they picked it up in the second half.
"On Thursday everything we have worked on this year just clicked. They got to 100 with the press, we built up play, had short passes. For me though, the biggest thing was the way they fought for each other."
Next it was a run forward from defender Madeleine Perceval to send Gungahlin's second into the top corner.
Heyman assisted her side's third, putting a cross into the back post for an unmarked Cassie McGlashan to make it 3-0.
The striker's brace came minutes later, as Heyman ran through Tuggeranong's defence and scored her side's fourth.
Gungahlin secured its fifth just before half-time, Sharon Chao pouncing on a deflection and firing from long range.
It was a very different story in the second half, as both sides were held to one a piece.
The home side got themselves onto the score sheet through Alison Seeney. The Tuggeranong striker found herself one-on-one from close range with goalkeeper Kailey Tonini to claw one back.
Heyman delivered the final blow, securing her hat-trick. The No.23 got on the end of a Chao short corner to make it 6-1.
The win puts Gungahlin three points behind fourth-placed West Canberra Wanderers, with two games to go.
Heyman said nothing changed for the side heading into the do-or-die rounds as they chase finals.
"We tried to come out of the gates firing and that was our main purpose for the game," Heyman said.
"We didn't want what happened on Thursday night with Belconnen ... so we were trying to keep control of the game, which I think we did quite well.
"We're going to continue to go out the same way. Keep firing, try and see if we can get on teams early, and then build from there."
In the NPLM, Croatia have reclaimed the minor premiership trophy after Monaro Panthers FC lost late on Saturday. And the club is in a position to win the double, with Croatia able to claim the trophy in the NPLW.
CANBERRA NPL - ROUND 19:
Men: Croatia 1 drew with Belconnen 1; Cooma 2 drew with Olympic 2; Gungahlin 4 bt O'Connor 1; Wanderers 1 bt Monaro 0.
Women: Gungahlin 6 bt Tuggeranong 1; Olympic 2 bt Wanderers 0; CUA 3 bt Wagga 1.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
