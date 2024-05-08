Gungahlin Dr reopens after one-vehicle crash

A northbound lane on Gungahlin Drive has reopened after a single-vehicle crash this morning.
Emergency services were called at around 7.30am on Thursday, with ACT Ambulance, Fire & Rescue and Police attending the scene.
Authorities reported only one person involved in the incident, which happened near the Ginninderra Drive intersection.
Emergency services worked to remove the driver from the vehicle just after 8am.
The female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road has reopened and traffic conditions have returned to normal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.