The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Rather than telling men what's wrong with them, maybe a new approach is needed

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
May 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're opportunistic in opposition, it can come back to haunt you . Because so many Labor people had been critical of Scott Morrison not fronting a Brittany Higgins Me Too protest, it was probably difficult for Labor not to show up to a recent domestic violence demonstration. It was a mistake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.