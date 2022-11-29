Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins is confident a Canberra Stadium rebuild can be integrated into the AIS revitalisation, conceding the city's rectangular venue is out of date and "unusable".
But Senator David Pocock is urging the government to rethink its stadium vision, saying the decision to remove Civic as a location option lacks ambition for the city's sporting teams and future events.
The ongoing stadium debate raised its head again on Tuesday when Perkins and Pocock were guests at an ACT Property Council function focused on the future of national institutions.
Perkins revealed a major accommodation overhaul had been earmarked as a key component of the AIS revamp after one national team raised concerns about the state of the ageing overnight facilities.
He also said the gymnastics training centre had no electricity, but he is working with the federal government to finalise a major overhaul of the 64 hectare site.
The future of commission-owned Canberra Stadium, however, remains unclear after years of stalled ideas and a lack of investment.
Asked for his views on the future of the stadium, Perkins said: "We absolutely are involved and willing to be a big part of the conversation.
"I do think there's an opportunity to extend that utilisation more broadly than probably what is existing today. The reality is that [the stadium] needs to be uplifted, it's a very old an unusable stadium in the context of modern requirements.
"I'm not going to involved in the where it should or shouldn't be ... I'd be happy to see us engage and activate the site that we exist on more dramatically as well."
Pocock has been firm in his support of a potential Civic stadium since winning his seat at the federal election earlier this year, despite ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr deciding to make Bruce the No. 1 location priority.
"Around the world, cities are moving to having stadiums in the centre with transport coming in. It makes sense," Pocock said.
"To me, it just seems like a shame we don't have that vision for our city and I think there is a lack of ambition when it comes to what Canberrans should have."
Barr has been speaking with Perkins about the commission's plans to update the AIS campus and how the two could partner to include the stadium and AIS Arena in the new look.
The arena has been closed for more than two years, but the federal government has allocated $15 million to safety improvements to reopen Canberra's largest indoor venue by early 2024.
The NBL is keen to bring elite men's basketball back to the capital when the arena reopens, but says Canberra will have to settle for one-off fixtures instead of a Cannons revival unless the government is willing to invest up to $50 million extra.
The Illawarra Hawks have played several games at the arena in the past, but have had no venue options for the past two years.
NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said: "There's also a conversation to be had, I think, about refurbishing the AIS so it's not just to code, but to actually be fit for purpose.
"Other venue hirers, not just for basketball, other sports and other events want to return to staging mainstream events at the AIS Arena."
Netball Australia is also keeping a close eye on the arena developments. The ACT government had to terminate a deal with the GWS Giants to play Super Netball games in Canberra when the arena was shut indefinitely in 2020 because no other venues in the city can host top-flight netball.
Little will change aesthetically in the short term. But Barr says a Canberra Stadium rebuild would likely include hotel accommodation and more hospitality venues, which will please Perkins after receiving some complaints about the state of the student-style accommodation.
"The biggest limiting factor as a first priority is accommodation," Perkins said.
"It always fascinated me that when I stayed at the institute in the 1990s, the accommodation was terrible. It's the same [now] and funnily enough our athletes don't necessarily think that's OK.
"Very, very recently one of our national teams turned up and part of their contract is they get a minimum of four-star accommodation.
"When they questioned the quality of the accommodation, it was pointed out if it was OK for Olympians, it was OK [for them]. I don't think that will work twice.
"It needs to be uplifted and get to a point where the built environment for people to live is appropriate."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
