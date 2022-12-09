This is where Warner's role becomes so vital. The fact Bancroft had the sandpaper in his hands at all was a failure of Warner, and Smith's, leadership. That is one of the key reasons Warner, rightly or wrongly, remains the villain in the whole saga. Adding to the negative public perception is the opener's pugnacious personality and willingness to take the fight to CA. In his mind, Warner is defending his honour and his family's name. To many in the public, Warner is refusing to accept responsibility for his role in the ball-tampering scheme and his comments are starting to wear thin. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, Warner's personality makes him an easy target but he is certainly not without blame.