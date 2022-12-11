The Canberra Times
'Not comparing apples with apples': Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies target more ACT government funding after GWS deal

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 11 2022 - 5:00pm
The Raiders and Brumbies will chase bigger deals with the ACT government. Picture by Karleen Minney

A fly-in, fly-out team earns more money playing in a busy precinct while homegrown clubs are in an outdated venue flanked by dirt carparks. Canberra's two major football teams say they're "not comparing apples with apples" as they prepare to push the ACT government for more funding.

