A fly-in, fly-out team earns more money playing in a busy precinct while homegrown clubs are in an outdated venue flanked by dirt carparks. Canberra's two major football teams say they're "not comparing apples with apples" as they prepare to push the ACT government for more funding.
The ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders want to secure richer deals with the ACT government, with the territory's decision to splash more cash on the GWS Giants providing a benchmark to aim for in negotiations.
The ACT government will pay $28.5 million to secure another decade of AFL content in Canberra, marking a $5.5 million increase to bring matches to Manuka Oval until 2032.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has defended the Giants deal, with officials trumpeting the amount of money AFL matchdays have generated for the city after two games last year delivered an estimated $1.47 million.
Brumbies and Raiders officials believe that is a result of playing in a Manuka precinct surrounded by hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, arguing a stadium in the city would allow them to replicate those numbers.
A renewed push for a Civic stadium has gained support from both clubs and the tourism, business and hospitality sectors, with Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs adamant government funding should at least deliver parity for all three clubs.
"They're a fly-in, fly-out team. The Raiders and the Brumbies live here, they send their kids to the schools here, they pay rates here, they shop in the shops here. We're not comparing apples with apples," Nobbs said.
"If you break it down game by game and add the Brumbies and Raiders game payments, we don't even come close to what they're going to be getting.
"They're talking about showcasing Canberra on an Australian stage, we're showcasing Canberra on an international stage, and we grow our own. Look at our squad of 36 players for next year, 23 of those have come through our pathways and academies, and nine of those have gone on to become Wallabies. We've got 16 Wallabies, and four Wallaroos."
The Brumbies have been reliant on funding from the government and Rugby Australia, the latter slashed in recent years to leave the club chasing a private equity deal. The strength of the Brumbies' brand on an international stage is likely to work in the club's favour in the hope a partnership can be secured in 2023.
"We've been hamstrung by Rugby Australia because of the problems they've had financially," Nobbs said. "We're going down the private equity path to get some security and independence."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
