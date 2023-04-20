Turns out Kafer wasn't the only sports star dialled in on the par threes. Jack Wighton - the subject of intense scrutiny about his future - got within eight centimetres on the eighth hole. It was the nearest to the pin until ... Ricky Stuart put it to seven centimetres, or so it seemed. Later in the night Stuart confirmed it was a stitch-up, and Wighton won the prize of taking home his height in beer. With Wighton standing at 190 centimetres, the beer fridge should be full for a while yet.