Nick Cotric is set to miss the Canberra Raiders' trip to Wagga Wagga with a hamstring injury forcing coach Ricky Stuart into another outside back reshuffle.
The injury has kept Cotric to three appearances this season, and the 24-year-old lasted just 54 minutes before leaving the field in a win over St George Illawarra on Sunday.
Raiders officials will not put a return date on Cotric until he returns to club headquarters early next week following Canberra's bye this weekend.
But they say he will not be available for the clash against the Dolphins in Wagga, which could open the door for Xavier Savage to earn an NRL recall.
Savage has returned via NSW Cup from a broken jaw, and a gap opening in the top squad means Stuart could avoid a headache as he tries to balance Savage, Seb Kris and Jarrod Croker in one starting side.
The Raiders' leadership group is keen for Croker to remain in the side as he closes in on becoming the second member of Canberra's 300 club alongside Jason Croker.
The looming clash with the Dolphins will give the Raiders mentor a chance to tinker with his backline as Savage pushes for a recall, while it doubles as Corey Horsburgh's opportunity to put his hand up for State of Origin selection after catching the eye of Queensland coach Billy Slater.
"You've got to ask yourself: Why does Corey make all those cover tackles? The answer is that he works hard," Slater said.
"Look at the Broncos game and all [Canberra's] kick-chases and there is a common player [Horsburgh] that leads that in the middle of the field and that is not easy to do.
"That part of the game, you are not always needed, but it is a necessity to be there. He has built that work ethic in his game.
"Those things can sometimes go unnoticed, but they don't go unnoticed when I watch our Queensland players."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
