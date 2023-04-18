The Canberra Times
Nick Cotric set to miss Canberra Raiders' next NRL game with injury

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:20pm
Nick Cotric left the field with a new injury concern on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Nick Cotric left the field with a new injury concern on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Nick Cotric is set to miss the Canberra Raiders' trip to Wagga Wagga with a hamstring injury forcing coach Ricky Stuart into another outside back reshuffle.

