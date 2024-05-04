'Those young blokes grow around that': Whitehead turns back the clock to help Raiders' next gen

It's one of his best games in lime green, but more importantly Elliott Whitehead's return has been labelled a crucial cog in the development of the Canberra Raiders' generation next.
Whitehead scored two tries and set up another as he turned back the clock to lead the Raiders to a 26-24 victory over Manly at Brookvale on Friday night.
It's the fourth time in his NRL career the 34-year-old has scored two tries in a game and the first time he's done it since 2018.
He started the Green Machine's comeback by setting up Kaeo Weekes as they stormed back from 20-0 down.
But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also lauded Whitehead for the effect his leadership had on the young team during the whole week.
It was his first game back from a calf injury and just his second of the season, as he brought all of his 368 first-grade games of experience from both the NRL and English Super League.
It was the effect he had on the Raiders' young playing group as much as anything that Stuart noticed.
The Raiders have the bye and then return to face the Canterbury Bulldogs for Magic Round at Lang Park where they'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 premiership.
"Having Elliot back, not just [Friday night where] he played one of his best games that I've seen him play. It's not just the two tries," Stuart said of his captain.
"His leadership, his contribution in team meetings [last] week.
"We missed three or four of our senior boys last week and he was massive ... Elliott.
"He was as good off the field in our preparation as he was on it. Those young blokes grow around that."
The Raiders also came out of their win over the Sea Eagles without any injury concerns.
Canberra big bopper Josh Papali'i was fine, despite copping a hip-drop tackle on his ankle from Nathan Brown - with Brown facing a $3000 fine for an early guilty plea or a two-game suspension if he loses at the judiciary.
Raiders prop Emre Guler can take an $1800 fine for a high tackle on Koula Tolutau, while Morgan Smithies faces a $1500 fine for a crusher tackle on the same player.
The Raiders could welcome back fullback Jordan Rapana (knee) after the bye, but Corey Horsburgh (groin) probably won't be ready.
Young said having Whitehead's experience back was a massive boost for the Raiders.
"He is our captain, he is our leader and we all bounce off him," he said.
"So to have his experience back out there - he's played for his country, he's done everything in the game.
"So to have his experience back out on that edge to help the younger boys out was clearly evident in his performance.
"Obviously the young boys look to the older players and the more experienced players to gain some belief off ... and Elliott is the perfect player for that."
