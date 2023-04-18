You probably haven't heard Renee Alame's name yet. But Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Olivia Gadecki? You might know those ones.
Those are the names and faces plastered on a walk of fame inside the Canberra Tennis Centre - which is exactly where 13-year-old prospect Alame wants to see herself.
"The future of Australian tennis" will compete for coveted national titles in Canberra this week with 128 of the nation's best under 12 and under 14 players in action at the Australian claycourt championships.
"It's incredible. It really is amazing when you look back at all the different champions of years gone by, how many have gone on to make it on the elite stage," Tennis ACT chief executive Kim Kachel said.
"It's been absolutely heartwarming to watch the kids walk into the facility and point over at the different photos of Kyrgios, Ash Barty, Alexei Popyrin and all the players here, and realise they're on the same pathway and trying to follow their footsteps.
"It's fantastic when you see them go all the way and have that success. Hopefully it is an inspiration for this group of kids to see what they want to be and what they can achieve."
So which are the names to look out for in the lead-up to Sunday's finals?
Local hope Oscar Andrews is among the top contenders in the 14 and under boys division, while Tommy Camus is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Charlie when he takes to the court in the 12 and under boys tournament.
Then of course, there is teenager Alame, a reigning champion from NSW who says "it would mean the world" to have her face plastered on a banner alongside her heroes on a walk of fame.
"It's really exciting, and a really good opportunity to come here," Alame said.
"I first picked up a racquet when I was three years old, I literally followed my sister's footsteps, I didn't know anything about it. My dad just put me in it for fun to start with, not competitively at all, I got into it. I know I'm a competitive person.
"I look up to Nick Kyrgios, I look up to Ash Barty, Danielle Collins - I feel like we have similar interests and the same personality - and Maria Sharapova. If I walk in and see my face [on a banner], it would be a really good opportunity. It would really mean a lot."
The tournament goes beyond the prospect of the next generation having their picture hung around the Lyneham tennis centre, with Kachel confident the week-long event will generate more than $650,000 for the region.
"It is a significant event for the ACT and region as well. There's also been a lead-in event, and next week there will be an ITF event. All up, over the two weeks we'll be well in excess of $1.2 million in economic impact," Kachel said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
